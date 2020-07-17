All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:06 AM

6454 Palm View Avenue

6454 Palm View Avenue · (760) 766-5740
Location

6454 Palm View Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3B2B Unique living, spacious rooms, tile and carpet, 2 full baths, block wall fencing, rock landscaping, ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 car garage, washer/gas dryer hookups in garage, central heating and air, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6454 Palm View Avenue have any available units?
6454 Palm View Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 6454 Palm View Avenue have?
Some of 6454 Palm View Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6454 Palm View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6454 Palm View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 Palm View Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6454 Palm View Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Twentynine Palms.
Does 6454 Palm View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6454 Palm View Avenue offers parking.
Does 6454 Palm View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 Palm View Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 Palm View Avenue have a pool?
No, 6454 Palm View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6454 Palm View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6454 Palm View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 Palm View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6454 Palm View Avenue has units with dishwashers.
