Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment that features spacious rooms throughout.

This apartment faces east to west meaning there typically is no direct sunlight on the windows.

The Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove.

There are washer and gas dryer hook-ups in the kitchen.

The master bedroom has a separate entryway.

There is a shared, fenced in yard in the front of these apartments.

There is exterior parking on the side of the apartment building.

The cooling system is a swamp cooler. And there is a gas wall heater for heat.

Water and Trash are included.

Cats allowed only (renter's insurance required and additional fees apply)

Close to Marine Base and Joshua Tree National Park. Within walking distance to downtown stores.