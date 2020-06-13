All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Twentynine Palms, CA
6176 Abronia
Last updated June 13 2020

6176 Abronia

6176 Abronia Avenue · No Longer Available
Twentynine Palms
Location

6176 Abronia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6176 Abronia - Chocolate Drop - AVAILABLE 6-8-2020 - This home located in the Chocolate Drop offers beautiful desert landscaping with a range, fridge, dishwasher, swamp cooler, fireplace, wall heat, NEW carpet in the living room dining room, and in the bedrooms, vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, privately fenced backyard with a covered patio, and 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups.

Pets are subject to owner approval with an increased security deposit - Breed Restrictions Apply - Please contact office for details

AVAILABLE 6-8-2020

(RLNE1867381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6176 Abronia have any available units?
6176 Abronia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Twentynine Palms, CA.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 6176 Abronia have?
Some of 6176 Abronia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6176 Abronia currently offering any rent specials?
6176 Abronia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6176 Abronia pet-friendly?
Yes, 6176 Abronia is pet friendly.
Does 6176 Abronia offer parking?
Yes, 6176 Abronia does offer parking.
Does 6176 Abronia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6176 Abronia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6176 Abronia have a pool?
No, 6176 Abronia does not have a pool.
Does 6176 Abronia have accessible units?
No, 6176 Abronia does not have accessible units.
Does 6176 Abronia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6176 Abronia has units with dishwashers.
