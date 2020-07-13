All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:48 PM

Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes

14300 Newport Ave · (936) 249-1856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 70 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 98 · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 94 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California. Our ideal location places you within minutes of some of Tustin's best shopping and dining. We provide a remarkable blend of sophisticated living and suburban-style charm. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature hardwood style flooring, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios. From unparalleled community amenities such as four refreshing swimming pools and beautiful courtyards with BBQ and picnic areas to expansive floor plans with top-quality interior appointments, Castilian & Cordova offers everything you've been searching for!

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400-$500 depends on floorplan
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $45
restrictions: Under 35 lbs. Certain breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Assigned Carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes have any available units?
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $1,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes have?
Some of Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity