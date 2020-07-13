Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport e-payments online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California. Our ideal location places you within minutes of some of Tustin's best shopping and dining. We provide a remarkable blend of sophisticated living and suburban-style charm. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature hardwood style flooring, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios. From unparalleled community amenities such as four refreshing swimming pools and beautiful courtyards with BBQ and picnic areas to expansive floor plans with top-quality interior appointments, Castilian & Cordova offers everything you've been searching for!



