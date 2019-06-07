38 Stafford Pl

Amenities

Fully Furnished 5 bedroom Executive Home in Tustin Legacy - Stunning luxury fully furnished home in the Tustin Legacy community. This breathtaking 5 bedroom, 5-1/2 bathroom, 3,900 sf home has elegant, custom designer finishes, specifically created for this home. The kitchen has quartz counters, high end stainless steel appliances, commercial grade 6 burner Kitchenaid oven with grill, Built in refrigerator, dishwasher and double oven. The huge t-shaped kitchen island has room for seating, storage and prep. Custom lighting fixtures and wall paint and finishes. There is one master bedroom on second floor with dual showerheads and another on the first floor that has wet bar and wine refrigerator. Upstairs there is a multi-use great open space. The laundry room has utility sink, counter-space and storage cabinets. The backyard has built in barbecue grill/island, fireplace and wrap around seating. Nearby award winning schools include Heritage Elementary, Currie Jr HS and Tustin HS. Schedule an appointment today www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



