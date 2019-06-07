All apartments in Tustin
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

38 Stafford Pl

38 Stafford Pl · No Longer Available
Location

38 Stafford Pl, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished 5 bedroom Executive Home in Tustin Legacy - Stunning luxury fully furnished home in the Tustin Legacy community. This breathtaking 5 bedroom, 5-1/2 bathroom, 3,900 sf home has elegant, custom designer finishes, specifically created for this home. The kitchen has quartz counters, high end stainless steel appliances, commercial grade 6 burner Kitchenaid oven with grill, Built in refrigerator, dishwasher and double oven. The huge t-shaped kitchen island has room for seating, storage and prep. Custom lighting fixtures and wall paint and finishes. There is one master bedroom on second floor with dual showerheads and another on the first floor that has wet bar and wine refrigerator. Upstairs there is a multi-use great open space. The laundry room has utility sink, counter-space and storage cabinets. The backyard has built in barbecue grill/island, fireplace and wrap around seating. Nearby award winning schools include Heritage Elementary, Currie Jr HS and Tustin HS. Schedule an appointment today www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Stafford Pl have any available units?
38 Stafford Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Stafford Pl have?
Some of 38 Stafford Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Stafford Pl currently offering any rent specials?
38 Stafford Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Stafford Pl pet-friendly?
No, 38 Stafford Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 38 Stafford Pl offer parking?
Yes, 38 Stafford Pl offers parking.
Does 38 Stafford Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Stafford Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Stafford Pl have a pool?
Yes, 38 Stafford Pl has a pool.
Does 38 Stafford Pl have accessible units?
No, 38 Stafford Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Stafford Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Stafford Pl has units with dishwashers.
