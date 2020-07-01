All apartments in Tustin
331 Lodestar

331 Lodestar · No Longer Available
Location

331 Lodestar, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

new construction
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Be the very first to live in this brand-new town home in The Tustin Legacy area! A smart home built by Lennar with all smart tech included... Fleet Residence 3 is a three-story town home that features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large foyer with a coat closet. Most importantly, it's in the heart of Orange County, right next to "The District" Costco, Whole Foods, AMC movie theater, Target, everything you need is within 1 mile. Brand new elementary school in the community is already open, new 6-12 middle/high school is going to open in the fall of 2020, which is going to give special focus on STEM classes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Lodestar have any available units?
331 Lodestar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 331 Lodestar currently offering any rent specials?
331 Lodestar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Lodestar pet-friendly?
No, 331 Lodestar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 331 Lodestar offer parking?
Yes, 331 Lodestar offers parking.
Does 331 Lodestar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Lodestar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Lodestar have a pool?
No, 331 Lodestar does not have a pool.
Does 331 Lodestar have accessible units?
No, 331 Lodestar does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Lodestar have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Lodestar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Lodestar have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Lodestar does not have units with air conditioning.

