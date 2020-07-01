331 Lodestar

Amenities

new construction garage media room

Be the very first to live in this brand-new town home in The Tustin Legacy area! A smart home built by Lennar with all smart tech included... Fleet Residence 3 is a three-story town home that features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large foyer with a coat closet. Most importantly, it's in the heart of Orange County, right next to "The District" Costco, Whole Foods, AMC movie theater, Target, everything you need is within 1 mile. Brand new elementary school in the community is already open, new 6-12 middle/high school is going to open in the fall of 2020, which is going to give special focus on STEM classes.