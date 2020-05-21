All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

2938 Sleeper Ave

2938 Sleeper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7wnHUcFCcQo

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/hCOzm5qY_8Y

Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the peaceful Sedona gated community in Tustin Ranch! Walk in to the huge formal living room and dining room area with double height ceilings and lots of windows all around plus a bonus room that would make a great home office. The big open kitchen features a large center island with plenty of counter space and cabinets all around then opens up to another spacious dining and living area with cozy fireplace and leads out to the beautifully landscaped backyard.

All spacious bedrooms upstairs with a spacious landing overlooking the grand living area and leads out to the front balcony. Large master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan along with large attached bathroom featuring vast double vanity, with huge soaking tub and separate shower booth, separate water closet, plus massive walk in closet. Three more spacious bedrooms down the hall along with large bathroom with double vanity and separate shower and toilet area.

Attached 3 car garage with large driveway for easy parking. Separate laundry room upstairs features convenient storage cabinets. Enjoy the sparkling pool in the Sedona community and have plenty of easy access to lots of local amenities like Cedar Grove park across the street and the Peter's Canyon trails just a short walk away. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just down the street at The Marketplace. Easy access to the 261 and 241 for easy commutes.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3750 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. To schedule showing contact showings@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Sleeper Ave have any available units?
2938 Sleeper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Sleeper Ave have?
Some of 2938 Sleeper Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Sleeper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Sleeper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Sleeper Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Sleeper Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2938 Sleeper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Sleeper Ave offers parking.
Does 2938 Sleeper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Sleeper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Sleeper Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2938 Sleeper Ave has a pool.
Does 2938 Sleeper Ave have accessible units?
No, 2938 Sleeper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Sleeper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Sleeper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

