2938 Sleeper Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

Take a look at this fun video tour!

Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the peaceful Sedona gated community in Tustin Ranch! Walk in to the huge formal living room and dining room area with double height ceilings and lots of windows all around plus a bonus room that would make a great home office. The big open kitchen features a large center island with plenty of counter space and cabinets all around then opens up to another spacious dining and living area with cozy fireplace and leads out to the beautifully landscaped backyard.



All spacious bedrooms upstairs with a spacious landing overlooking the grand living area and leads out to the front balcony. Large master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan along with large attached bathroom featuring vast double vanity, with huge soaking tub and separate shower booth, separate water closet, plus massive walk in closet. Three more spacious bedrooms down the hall along with large bathroom with double vanity and separate shower and toilet area.



Attached 3 car garage with large driveway for easy parking. Separate laundry room upstairs features convenient storage cabinets. Enjoy the sparkling pool in the Sedona community and have plenty of easy access to lots of local amenities like Cedar Grove park across the street and the Peter's Canyon trails just a short walk away. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just down the street at The Marketplace. Easy access to the 261 and 241 for easy commutes.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3750 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. To schedule showing contact showings@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



