Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

2821 Player Lane

2821 Player Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Player Ln, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
***Beautiful Golf Course view home that is rare on the market! ***End unit Townhome with best view! ***Recently remodeled home: New flooring throughout the whole house, New Kitchen countertop, new stainless sink, new paint! ***Open Floor Plan features 3 bedrooms (downstairs bonus room could be used as 4th bedroom, office, den).*** Dining room and private patio open to golf course view creating a wonderful ambience for relaxing and entertaining. *** Master bedroom suite overlooks breath taking golf course view, master bath has double sink, counter, large separate tub, shower with recessed lighting. ***Second bedroom is bright with high ceilings. ***3rd bedroom overlooks the beautiful golf course! *** Resort like amenities are located within short walking distance. Pool, spa and BBQ. *** Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer to be included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Player Lane have any available units?
2821 Player Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Player Lane have?
Some of 2821 Player Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Player Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Player Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Player Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2821 Player Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2821 Player Lane offer parking?
No, 2821 Player Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2821 Player Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 Player Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Player Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2821 Player Lane has a pool.
Does 2821 Player Lane have accessible units?
No, 2821 Player Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Player Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Player Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
