2821 Player Lane

***Beautiful Golf Course view home that is rare on the market! ***End unit Townhome with best view! ***Recently remodeled home: New flooring throughout the whole house, New Kitchen countertop, new stainless sink, new paint! ***Open Floor Plan features 3 bedrooms (downstairs bonus room could be used as 4th bedroom, office, den).*** Dining room and private patio open to golf course view creating a wonderful ambience for relaxing and entertaining. *** Master bedroom suite overlooks breath taking golf course view, master bath has double sink, counter, large separate tub, shower with recessed lighting. ***Second bedroom is bright with high ceilings. ***3rd bedroom overlooks the beautiful golf course! *** Resort like amenities are located within short walking distance. Pool, spa and BBQ. *** Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer to be included without warranty.