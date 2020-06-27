All apartments in Tustin
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2635 Saint Simons
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

2635 Saint Simons

2635 Saint Simons · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2635 Saint Simons, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous, ready to move-in home! This home is located in the gated golf community of Montecito in Tustin Ranch. Recently upgraded with custom paint and new carpeting in the living room and stairs. Hardwood floors throughout the family room and master retreat. Tons of natural light from the abundant windows throughout the home. The downstairs office is next to the epoxy finished and an expansive three-car garage. The spacious open kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Upstairs you will find a dream Master Retreat complete with its own fireplace, tub, dual sinks and walk-in closets with built-in organizers. The yard is perfect for entertaining with a built-in bbq. Enjoy HOA amenities such as pool, spa, and tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Saint Simons have any available units?
2635 Saint Simons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Saint Simons have?
Some of 2635 Saint Simons's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Saint Simons currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Saint Simons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Saint Simons pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Saint Simons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2635 Saint Simons offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Saint Simons offers parking.
Does 2635 Saint Simons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Saint Simons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Saint Simons have a pool?
Yes, 2635 Saint Simons has a pool.
Does 2635 Saint Simons have accessible units?
No, 2635 Saint Simons does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Saint Simons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Saint Simons has units with dishwashers.
