2635 Saint Simons

Gorgeous, ready to move-in home! This home is located in the gated golf community of Montecito in Tustin Ranch. Recently upgraded with custom paint and new carpeting in the living room and stairs. Hardwood floors throughout the family room and master retreat. Tons of natural light from the abundant windows throughout the home. The downstairs office is next to the epoxy finished and an expansive three-car garage. The spacious open kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Upstairs you will find a dream Master Retreat complete with its own fireplace, tub, dual sinks and walk-in closets with built-in organizers. The yard is perfect for entertaining with a built-in bbq. Enjoy HOA amenities such as pool, spa, and tennis courts!