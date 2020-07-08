2553 Avenita Alpera

Amenities

Beautiful Townhome Style ATTACHED SFR with No One Above or Below in the Sevilla community in Tustin. Three Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms, with an additional LOFT upstairs, 2 car attached garage. Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms and the loft are upstairs and one bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs.Laminate, tile flooring and baseboards throughout. Living room includes gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings, sliding glass doors with direct access to private backyard. Light and bright home comes with skylights. Kitchen has granite countertops. Master bedroom includes walk in closet. Community has direct access to park next to the neighborhood. HOA community includes pool and jacuzzi. Central AC & Heat. Laundry Hook ups in Garage.