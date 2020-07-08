All apartments in Tustin
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

2553 Avenita Alpera

2553 Avenita Alpera · No Longer Available
Location

2553 Avenita Alpera, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome Style ATTACHED SFR with No One Above or Below in the Sevilla community in Tustin. Three Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms, with an additional LOFT upstairs, 2 car attached garage. Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms and the loft are upstairs and one bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs.Laminate, tile flooring and baseboards throughout. Living room includes gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings, sliding glass doors with direct access to private backyard. Light and bright home comes with skylights. Kitchen has granite countertops. Master bedroom includes walk in closet. Community has direct access to park next to the neighborhood. HOA community includes pool and jacuzzi. Central AC & Heat. Laundry Hook ups in Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Avenita Alpera have any available units?
2553 Avenita Alpera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2553 Avenita Alpera have?
Some of 2553 Avenita Alpera's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Avenita Alpera currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Avenita Alpera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Avenita Alpera pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Avenita Alpera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2553 Avenita Alpera offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Avenita Alpera offers parking.
Does 2553 Avenita Alpera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2553 Avenita Alpera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Avenita Alpera have a pool?
Yes, 2553 Avenita Alpera has a pool.
Does 2553 Avenita Alpera have accessible units?
No, 2553 Avenita Alpera does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Avenita Alpera have units with dishwashers?
No, 2553 Avenita Alpera does not have units with dishwashers.

