2344 OTTAWA Way

Impecable SINGLE STORY nestled into the hills of Peters Canyon within the private gates of Emerson in Tustin Ranch. This luxurious home is located on a HUGE, COMPLETELY PRIVATE LOT at the end of a cul-de-sac backing to Peters Canyon. Outdoor living welcomes you as you enter the private front courtyard. Relax under the stars w/a book next to the outdoor fireplace. The kitchen features white cabinetry/granite island/built-in refrigerator/double ovens & pantry. The family rm w/custom cabinetry & fireplace opens to the kitchen. Formal living/dining rms offer French doors opening to outdoor entertaining spaces. The architect who masterfully designed this floorplan thoughtfully placed the master bedroom wing a generous distance from the remaining bedrooms. The master bedroom conveniently offers a SEPARATE OFFICE overlooking the pool. The master bath features a soaking tub/walk-in shower & huge master closet. The KIDS/GUEST WING features two ensuite bedrooms w/private baths & LARGE BONUS RM. A separate guest bedroom is located near the kitchen & offers a private bath. YOU WILL FEEL AS IF YOU LIVE AT A PRIVATE RESORT! Some of the indulgences include a Pebble Tec pool/spa/covered outdoor sitting areas w/heater & BBQ/gas firepit w/seating/bocce ball/ putting green & for those of you w/a green thumb- raised planter beds. Walking to TOP RANKING SCHOOLS- Peters Canyon Elem/Pioneer/Beckman, hiking/biking trails & parks. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1CgE2zpgsNP&brand=0