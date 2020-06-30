All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2344 OTTAWA Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2344 OTTAWA Way
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

2344 OTTAWA Way

2344 Ottawa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2344 Ottawa Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Impecable SINGLE STORY nestled into the hills of Peters Canyon within the private gates of Emerson in Tustin Ranch. This luxurious home is located on a HUGE, COMPLETELY PRIVATE LOT at the end of a cul-de-sac backing to Peters Canyon. Outdoor living welcomes you as you enter the private front courtyard. Relax under the stars w/a book next to the outdoor fireplace. The kitchen features white cabinetry/granite island/built-in refrigerator/double ovens & pantry. The family rm w/custom cabinetry & fireplace opens to the kitchen. Formal living/dining rms offer French doors opening to outdoor entertaining spaces. The architect who masterfully designed this floorplan thoughtfully placed the master bedroom wing a generous distance from the remaining bedrooms. The master bedroom conveniently offers a SEPARATE OFFICE overlooking the pool. The master bath features a soaking tub/walk-in shower & huge master closet. The KIDS/GUEST WING features two ensuite bedrooms w/private baths & LARGE BONUS RM. A separate guest bedroom is located near the kitchen & offers a private bath. YOU WILL FEEL AS IF YOU LIVE AT A PRIVATE RESORT! Some of the indulgences include a Pebble Tec pool/spa/covered outdoor sitting areas w/heater & BBQ/gas firepit w/seating/bocce ball/ putting green & for those of you w/a green thumb- raised planter beds. Walking to TOP RANKING SCHOOLS- Peters Canyon Elem/Pioneer/Beckman, hiking/biking trails & parks. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1CgE2zpgsNP&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 OTTAWA Way have any available units?
2344 OTTAWA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 OTTAWA Way have?
Some of 2344 OTTAWA Way's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 OTTAWA Way currently offering any rent specials?
2344 OTTAWA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 OTTAWA Way pet-friendly?
No, 2344 OTTAWA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2344 OTTAWA Way offer parking?
Yes, 2344 OTTAWA Way offers parking.
Does 2344 OTTAWA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 OTTAWA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 OTTAWA Way have a pool?
Yes, 2344 OTTAWA Way has a pool.
Does 2344 OTTAWA Way have accessible units?
No, 2344 OTTAWA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 OTTAWA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 OTTAWA Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles