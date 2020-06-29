Amenities

Upgraded Town Home With Resort Style Amenities - Welcome home to 2152 Dogwood, an upgraded 3 Bed, 2 Bath, single story, end unit townhome in the Laurelwood community of Tustin. Features include wood laminate flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with newer cabinetry and granite countertops, and private patio to entertain guests in. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Association amenities include a large pool, tot lot, tennis courts and sports court, as well as a large community park. Conveniently located near two of Southern California's most popular shopping centers, The Market Place and The District, making Laurelwood one of the premier communities in the City of Tustin.



The property does not have a garage, however, it has two dedicated spots.



