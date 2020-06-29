All apartments in Tustin
2152 Dogwood
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

2152 Dogwood

2152 Dogwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Dogwood Road, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Upgraded Town Home With Resort Style Amenities - Welcome home to 2152 Dogwood, an upgraded 3 Bed, 2 Bath, single story, end unit townhome in the Laurelwood community of Tustin. Features include wood laminate flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with newer cabinetry and granite countertops, and private patio to entertain guests in. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Association amenities include a large pool, tot lot, tennis courts and sports court, as well as a large community park. Conveniently located near two of Southern California's most popular shopping centers, The Market Place and The District, making Laurelwood one of the premier communities in the City of Tustin.

The property does not have a garage, however, it has two dedicated spots.

(RLNE4688701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Dogwood have any available units?
2152 Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 Dogwood have?
Some of 2152 Dogwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Dogwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2152 Dogwood is pet friendly.
Does 2152 Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Dogwood offers parking.
Does 2152 Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Dogwood have a pool?
Yes, 2152 Dogwood has a pool.
Does 2152 Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 2152 Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
