Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
1802 Lance Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1802 Lance Dr

1802 Lance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Lance Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous, unfurnished, single-family home property rental situated in a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Tustin.

It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with additional rooms including the living room, family room, and closet. The spacious and comfortable interior features include polished hardwood floor, recessed lighting, built-in bookshelves, and a fireplace. Its kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower stall enclosed in clear glass panel, and a nice vessel vanity cabinet. Air conditioning and gas heating are provided along with an in-unit washer and dryer. Its a dog-friendly property but only small dogs are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Enjoy your downtime outside in the homes awesome covered yard and patio. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard.

It comes with a 2-car attached covered garage (can be used as storage space) plus assigned, permitted parking.
Very accessible to nearby schools, grocery stores, shops, restaurants, and parks. Tenant pays gas, electricity, water, cable, and internet. Whereas the trash, hiring a gardener/ landscaping will be the landlords responsibility.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Pine Tree Park, Frontier Park, and Magnolia Park.

Bus lines:
79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile
71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.5 mile
167 Anaheim Irvine - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5580998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Lance Dr have any available units?
1802 Lance Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Lance Dr have?
Some of 1802 Lance Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Lance Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Lance Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Lance Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Lance Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Lance Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Lance Dr offers parking.
Does 1802 Lance Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Lance Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Lance Dr have a pool?
No, 1802 Lance Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Lance Dr have accessible units?
No, 1802 Lance Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Lance Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Lance Dr has units with dishwashers.
