1802 Lance Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Gorgeous, unfurnished, single-family home property rental situated in a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Tustin.



It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with additional rooms including the living room, family room, and closet. The spacious and comfortable interior features include polished hardwood floor, recessed lighting, built-in bookshelves, and a fireplace. Its kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower stall enclosed in clear glass panel, and a nice vessel vanity cabinet. Air conditioning and gas heating are provided along with an in-unit washer and dryer. Its a dog-friendly property but only small dogs are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Enjoy your downtime outside in the homes awesome covered yard and patio. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard.



It comes with a 2-car attached covered garage (can be used as storage space) plus assigned, permitted parking.

Very accessible to nearby schools, grocery stores, shops, restaurants, and parks. Tenant pays gas, electricity, water, cable, and internet. Whereas the trash, hiring a gardener/ landscaping will be the landlords responsibility.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Pine Tree Park, Frontier Park, and Magnolia Park.



Bus lines:

79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile

71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.5 mile

167 Anaheim Irvine - 0.6 mile



(RLNE5580998)