Tustin, CA
1752 Green Meadow Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:15 AM

1752 Green Meadow Avenue

1752 Green Meadow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Green Meadow Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Updated single family home available for lease in Tustin Meadows. Three bedrooms; Two baths; Move in condition and very well maintained. The home has double paned windows, adequate closet and storage space, huge kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite countertops. The kitchen has enough space for eat-in-kitchen table. There is a sliding glass door to access the landscaped backyard. formal dining room area, very large living room, complete with fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard. Upgraded baths and bedrooms with glass closet doors. Attached two car garage with storage space. The community has two clubhouses with pools, Centennial Park with playgrounds, picnic areas and volleyball court. Close to Tustin Marketplace, Shopping, Schools and Fwy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Green Meadow Avenue have any available units?
1752 Green Meadow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 Green Meadow Avenue have?
Some of 1752 Green Meadow Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Green Meadow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Green Meadow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Green Meadow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1752 Green Meadow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1752 Green Meadow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Green Meadow Avenue offers parking.
Does 1752 Green Meadow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 Green Meadow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Green Meadow Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1752 Green Meadow Avenue has a pool.
Does 1752 Green Meadow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1752 Green Meadow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Green Meadow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 Green Meadow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
