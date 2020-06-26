1752 Green Meadow Avenue

Amenities

Updated single family home available for lease in Tustin Meadows. Three bedrooms; Two baths; Move in condition and very well maintained. The home has double paned windows, adequate closet and storage space, huge kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite countertops. The kitchen has enough space for eat-in-kitchen table. There is a sliding glass door to access the landscaped backyard. formal dining room area, very large living room, complete with fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard. Upgraded baths and bedrooms with glass closet doors. Attached two car garage with storage space. The community has two clubhouses with pools, Centennial Park with playgrounds, picnic areas and volleyball court. Close to Tustin Marketplace, Shopping, Schools and Fwy access.