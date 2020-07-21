All apartments in Tustin
17492 Via Calma #44

17492 Via Calma · No Longer Available
Location

17492 Via Calma, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
17492 Via Calma #44 Available 02/15/20 Ground Level 2BR 2BA in Park Tustin Community w/ 1Car Attached Garage - Single story; ground level; no one above you; 2BR; 2BA condo located in the Park Tustin Community includes 1 car attached garage with remote and direct access into condo and 1 assigned parking space outside your front door. Interior of condo has smooth ceilings; A/C; vinyl floors; and carpet in bedrooms. Living room with decorative fireplace and sliding door opens to interior courtyard with lots of natural light. Kitchen with built-in microwave oven; dishwasher; breakfast bar; and eating area with ceiling fan and lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom with double door entry, walk-in closet and attached bathroom with sink vanity and shower stall. Sliding door off master opens to private patio. Secondary bedroom with walk-in closet and sliding door opens to courtyard. Hall bathroom with sink vanity and shower/ tub combo. Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage. Association pool, spa, and clubhouse. Great Tustin Unified School District; close to 55 FRWY and Enderle Center with shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities.

Rent- $2195
Deposit- $2100
Avail: 2/15/2020

(RLNE4467010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17492 Via Calma #44 have any available units?
17492 Via Calma #44 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17492 Via Calma #44 have?
Some of 17492 Via Calma #44's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17492 Via Calma #44 currently offering any rent specials?
17492 Via Calma #44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17492 Via Calma #44 pet-friendly?
No, 17492 Via Calma #44 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 17492 Via Calma #44 offer parking?
Yes, 17492 Via Calma #44 offers parking.
Does 17492 Via Calma #44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17492 Via Calma #44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17492 Via Calma #44 have a pool?
Yes, 17492 Via Calma #44 has a pool.
Does 17492 Via Calma #44 have accessible units?
No, 17492 Via Calma #44 does not have accessible units.
Does 17492 Via Calma #44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17492 Via Calma #44 has units with dishwashers.
