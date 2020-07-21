Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

17492 Via Calma #44 Available 02/15/20 Ground Level 2BR 2BA in Park Tustin Community w/ 1Car Attached Garage - Single story; ground level; no one above you; 2BR; 2BA condo located in the Park Tustin Community includes 1 car attached garage with remote and direct access into condo and 1 assigned parking space outside your front door. Interior of condo has smooth ceilings; A/C; vinyl floors; and carpet in bedrooms. Living room with decorative fireplace and sliding door opens to interior courtyard with lots of natural light. Kitchen with built-in microwave oven; dishwasher; breakfast bar; and eating area with ceiling fan and lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom with double door entry, walk-in closet and attached bathroom with sink vanity and shower stall. Sliding door off master opens to private patio. Secondary bedroom with walk-in closet and sliding door opens to courtyard. Hall bathroom with sink vanity and shower/ tub combo. Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage. Association pool, spa, and clubhouse. Great Tustin Unified School District; close to 55 FRWY and Enderle Center with shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities.



Rent- $2195

Deposit- $2100

Avail: 2/15/2020



(RLNE4467010)