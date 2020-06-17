15213 Carrington Way

Amenities

Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Plus Den Townhome in Columbus Square! - Gorgeous interior, described as elegant and relaxing. Come home to this 2 bedroom plus Private Den, 2.5 bath located in the highly sought after Columbus Square in Tustin. Chief's dream kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an amazing kitchen island! This home offers a large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, direct access two car garage, in home washer and dryer and a community pool with clubhouse for enjoyment and relaxation. Additionally, this home is conveniently located near parks, restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, and top ranked schools! Don't hesitate to see this one. Its going to go quickly!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4348534)