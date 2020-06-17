All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 15213 Carrington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
15213 Carrington Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

15213 Carrington Way

15213 Carrington Way · (949) 677-8528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

15213 Carrington Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15213 Carrington Way · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Plus Den Townhome in Columbus Square! - Gorgeous interior, described as elegant and relaxing. Come home to this 2 bedroom plus Private Den, 2.5 bath located in the highly sought after Columbus Square in Tustin. Chief's dream kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an amazing kitchen island! This home offers a large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, direct access two car garage, in home washer and dryer and a community pool with clubhouse for enjoyment and relaxation. Additionally, this home is conveniently located near parks, restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, and top ranked schools! Don't hesitate to see this one. Its going to go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4348534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15213 Carrington Way have any available units?
15213 Carrington Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15213 Carrington Way have?
Some of 15213 Carrington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15213 Carrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
15213 Carrington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15213 Carrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 15213 Carrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15213 Carrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 15213 Carrington Way does offer parking.
Does 15213 Carrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15213 Carrington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15213 Carrington Way have a pool?
Yes, 15213 Carrington Way has a pool.
Does 15213 Carrington Way have accessible units?
No, 15213 Carrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15213 Carrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15213 Carrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15213 Carrington Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity