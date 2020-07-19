14631 Cheshire Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Single Level Home in Tustin Meadows - This elegant 3 bedroom, 2 bath craftsman style home with a modern kitchen and vaulted living room ceiling with a chimney will offer plenty of living and entertainment space. The large kitchen area is perfect for preparing an everyday meal or a great area to entertain guests with a wine island. The spacious, yet cozy 1,300 sqft living area has something for everyone. From the large master bedroom and french doors that lead into a spacious back yard to a two and car garage with plenty of storage space. Including a centrally located community park and pool, this property was meant to be enjoyed. Located near the 55 freeway and only 10 miles from Disneyland, it is a must-see beautiful home in Tustin!



