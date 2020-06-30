Rent Calculator
14612 Carfax Drive
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:00 AM
14612 Carfax Drive
14612 Carfax Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14612 Carfax Drive, Tustin, CA 92780
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14612 Carfax Drive have any available units?
14612 Carfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tustin, CA
.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Tustin Rent Report
.
Is 14612 Carfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14612 Carfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 Carfax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14612 Carfax Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tustin
.
Does 14612 Carfax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14612 Carfax Drive offers parking.
Does 14612 Carfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14612 Carfax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 Carfax Drive have a pool?
No, 14612 Carfax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14612 Carfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 14612 Carfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 Carfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14612 Carfax Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14612 Carfax Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14612 Carfax Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
