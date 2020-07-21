All apartments in Tustin
Last updated August 27 2019

14538 Newport Avenue

14538 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14538 Newport Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom end-unit home for lease. Open concept living room with fireplace is adjacent to formal dining and kitchen. Spacious kitchen includes white cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator and granite counter tops. Vaulted ceiling and wood flooring throughout. A half bathroom is also located on main level. Third floor includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with dual vanity and jetted bath tub. Also on the same floor are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with shower/tub and indoor laundry. Located on the first floor is a very spacious 4th bedroom and a 2 car garage with ample storage space. Included: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, formal dining table and chairs and nest thermostat. A gated patio with room for entertaining. All located near shopping centers, freeway and schools. A great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14538 Newport Avenue have any available units?
14538 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14538 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 14538 Newport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14538 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14538 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14538 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14538 Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14538 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14538 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 14538 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14538 Newport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14538 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 14538 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14538 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14538 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14538 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14538 Newport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
