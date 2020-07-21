14538 Newport Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom end-unit home for lease. Open concept living room with fireplace is adjacent to formal dining and kitchen. Spacious kitchen includes white cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator and granite counter tops. Vaulted ceiling and wood flooring throughout. A half bathroom is also located on main level. Third floor includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with dual vanity and jetted bath tub. Also on the same floor are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with shower/tub and indoor laundry. Located on the first floor is a very spacious 4th bedroom and a 2 car garage with ample storage space. Included: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, formal dining table and chairs and nest thermostat. A gated patio with room for entertaining. All located near shopping centers, freeway and schools. A great place to call home.