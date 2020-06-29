14146 Paseo Verde

Amenities

Completely remodeled single level in highly sought out area of Tustin. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with approximately 1,068 sq ft. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and sliding glass door to private patio. Kitchen has been remodeled with Granite counter tops and ample storage space plus Refrigerator included. Both bathrooms are upgraded as well. One car attached garage with lots of space for storage with one space next to the garage for extra parking. Laundry is located in the garage and includes Washer and Dryer. Call Jill for a private showing 714-642-9316