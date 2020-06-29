All apartments in Tustin
14146 Paseo Verde
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

14146 Paseo Verde

14146 Paso Verde · No Longer Available
Location

14146 Paso Verde, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Completely remodeled single level in highly sought out area of Tustin. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with approximately 1,068 sq ft. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and sliding glass door to private patio. Kitchen has been remodeled with Granite counter tops and ample storage space plus Refrigerator included. Both bathrooms are upgraded as well. One car attached garage with lots of space for storage with one space next to the garage for extra parking. Laundry is located in the garage and includes Washer and Dryer. Call Jill for a private showing 714-642-9316

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14146 Paseo Verde have any available units?
14146 Paseo Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14146 Paseo Verde have?
Some of 14146 Paseo Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14146 Paseo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
14146 Paseo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14146 Paseo Verde pet-friendly?
No, 14146 Paseo Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14146 Paseo Verde offer parking?
Yes, 14146 Paseo Verde offers parking.
Does 14146 Paseo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14146 Paseo Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14146 Paseo Verde have a pool?
No, 14146 Paseo Verde does not have a pool.
Does 14146 Paseo Verde have accessible units?
No, 14146 Paseo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 14146 Paseo Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14146 Paseo Verde has units with dishwashers.
