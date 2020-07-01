All apartments in Tustin
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

13782 Loretta Drive

13782 Loretta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13782 Loretta Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13782 Loretta Drive Available 02/01/20 Recently Remodeled Home in Charming Tustin Community - Located on one of the most darling streets of Tustin, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has been recently remodeled. As you enter through the front door, you will see the wood-like ceramic tile that runs through the entry, hallway, kitchen and dining area. There are contemporary paint colors throughout. Just off the entry is a large living room with wood burning fireplace and wonderful light from the new vinyl windows. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with white cabinets, quartz counters, subway tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful refrigerator included!!! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Down the hall, there are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. All bedrooms have upgraded carpet. Spacious master with en suite bathroom. Sliding glass shower door (not pictured). The beautiful backyard is quite over sized and has been professionally landscaped. Gardener included. Two car garage with remote opener. Central heat and air. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets or smoking permitted. Good credit is a must. Do not miss this opportunity!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4092114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13782 Loretta Drive have any available units?
13782 Loretta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13782 Loretta Drive have?
Some of 13782 Loretta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13782 Loretta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13782 Loretta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13782 Loretta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13782 Loretta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13782 Loretta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13782 Loretta Drive offers parking.
Does 13782 Loretta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13782 Loretta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13782 Loretta Drive have a pool?
No, 13782 Loretta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13782 Loretta Drive have accessible units?
No, 13782 Loretta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13782 Loretta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13782 Loretta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

