13782 Loretta Drive Available 02/01/20 Recently Remodeled Home in Charming Tustin Community - Located on one of the most darling streets of Tustin, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has been recently remodeled. As you enter through the front door, you will see the wood-like ceramic tile that runs through the entry, hallway, kitchen and dining area. There are contemporary paint colors throughout. Just off the entry is a large living room with wood burning fireplace and wonderful light from the new vinyl windows. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with white cabinets, quartz counters, subway tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful refrigerator included!!! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Down the hall, there are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. All bedrooms have upgraded carpet. Spacious master with en suite bathroom. Sliding glass shower door (not pictured). The beautiful backyard is quite over sized and has been professionally landscaped. Gardener included. Two car garage with remote opener. Central heat and air. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets or smoking permitted. Good credit is a must. Do not miss this opportunity!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4092114)