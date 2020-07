Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Second floor end unit condo in the center of Tustin! This condo is within the gated Rancho San Juan Condos. The community has a pool, spa, and laundry on site along with covered parking. Unit has newer appliances, wall mounted A/C, close to the pool, and a front patio with balcony. Easy access from assigned parking spot and gated entry from the street. Gas, Water, & Trash are included.



Available to show after 10/1/19.