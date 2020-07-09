Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave

13472 S. Bowers Ct. Available 07/15/19 Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home

Upgraded condominium is flourished with natural light. Hardwood floors throughout living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless steel gas range and microwave. Refrigerator included! Gated front yard and backyard with deck. Close to parks, shopping, and 5 freeway. Move in ready!



(RLNE4768605)