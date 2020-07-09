All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:56 PM

13472 S. Bowers Ct.

13472 South Bowers Court · No Longer Available
Location

13472 South Bowers Court, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
13472 S. Bowers Ct. Available 07/15/19 Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - ****WE ARE DOING A SHOWING WEDNESDAY MARCH 20TH AT 530PM PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ANY OTHER TIME SHOWING IS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 20TH AT 530PM ONLY!
Visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for the tour to see this property on this day!

Upgraded condominium is flourished with natural light. Hardwood floors throughout living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless steel gas range and microwave. Refrigerator included! Gated front yard and backyard with deck. Close to parks, shopping, and 5 freeway. Move in ready!

For more information contact Property Manager- Tahnee@Irvinepropertymanagement.net

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE4768605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13472 S. Bowers Ct. have any available units?
13472 S. Bowers Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13472 S. Bowers Ct. have?
Some of 13472 S. Bowers Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13472 S. Bowers Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
13472 S. Bowers Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13472 S. Bowers Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 13472 S. Bowers Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13472 S. Bowers Ct. offer parking?
No, 13472 S. Bowers Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 13472 S. Bowers Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13472 S. Bowers Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13472 S. Bowers Ct. have a pool?
No, 13472 S. Bowers Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 13472 S. Bowers Ct. have accessible units?
No, 13472 S. Bowers Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 13472 S. Bowers Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13472 S. Bowers Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

