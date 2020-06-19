13418 Via Don Benito

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This townhome style end unit has a great interior location with the community of Sevilla. The soaring vaulted ceilings & walls of windows, with plantation shutters, fill the formal living & dining with sunlight. Enjoy the huge garden window in the spacious kitchen which offers an abundance of storage as well as a large breakfast for with seating for casual dining. The open floorplan has the kitchen open to the familyroom, which features a fireplace and hardwood-style floors. It's a perfect floorplan for entertaining family and friends! Large sliding doors leads to the huge private backyard entertainment area, which extends the indoor living outdoors. An added feature is the wall between the living area and family room has been customized, enhancing the openess of the floorplan. The home has been freshly painted throughout and has new hardwood-style floors in the main living/dining area. Main level is complete with powderroom and direct access garage. Upstairs, a walking bridge separates the master bedroom from the secondary bedrooms, offering much privacy. The master bedroom, with ceiling fan, has vaulted ceiling, wainscotting and opens to the spacious master bath with dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. The large secondary bedrooms each have a ceiling fan. Upstairs hall bath has been remodeled with granite counters & tile floors. Just a short walk to the association pool and nearby shopping. Attend top rated schools including Beckman High School. Welcome Home!