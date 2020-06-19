All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

13418 Via Don Benito

13418 Via Don Benito · (888) 236-1943
Location

13418 Via Don Benito, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1770 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This townhome style end unit has a great interior location with the community of Sevilla. The soaring vaulted ceilings & walls of windows, with plantation shutters, fill the formal living & dining with sunlight. Enjoy the huge garden window in the spacious kitchen which offers an abundance of storage as well as a large breakfast for with seating for casual dining. The open floorplan has the kitchen open to the familyroom, which features a fireplace and hardwood-style floors. It's a perfect floorplan for entertaining family and friends! Large sliding doors leads to the huge private backyard entertainment area, which extends the indoor living outdoors. An added feature is the wall between the living area and family room has been customized, enhancing the openess of the floorplan. The home has been freshly painted throughout and has new hardwood-style floors in the main living/dining area. Main level is complete with powderroom and direct access garage. Upstairs, a walking bridge separates the master bedroom from the secondary bedrooms, offering much privacy. The master bedroom, with ceiling fan, has vaulted ceiling, wainscotting and opens to the spacious master bath with dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. The large secondary bedrooms each have a ceiling fan. Upstairs hall bath has been remodeled with granite counters & tile floors. Just a short walk to the association pool and nearby shopping. Attend top rated schools including Beckman High School. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13418 Via Don Benito have any available units?
13418 Via Don Benito has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13418 Via Don Benito have?
Some of 13418 Via Don Benito's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13418 Via Don Benito currently offering any rent specials?
13418 Via Don Benito isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13418 Via Don Benito pet-friendly?
No, 13418 Via Don Benito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13418 Via Don Benito offer parking?
Yes, 13418 Via Don Benito does offer parking.
Does 13418 Via Don Benito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13418 Via Don Benito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13418 Via Don Benito have a pool?
Yes, 13418 Via Don Benito has a pool.
Does 13418 Via Don Benito have accessible units?
No, 13418 Via Don Benito does not have accessible units.
Does 13418 Via Don Benito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13418 Via Don Benito has units with dishwashers.
