13362 Epping Way

No Security Deposit Required For The End of Cul De Sac Home - No security deposit required for a large multi-family home on the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of Tustin! Beautifully renovated single family home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the main home downstairs. A beautiful separate unit upstairs features one bedroom, one bathroom with a petite kitchen with its own entrance that is ideal for older children, grandparents, or beloved in-laws or a guest place. Entire property was just freshly renovated inside and out. You'll appreciate the open concept chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful Quartz counter-tops, recessed lights throughout and a separately controlled Heat/AC for the upstairs, updated vinyl windows, new flooring and so much more. Outside has an expansive front and back yard landscaped with plentiful fruit trees, grass, and garden beds. In the back you'll find a brand new lighted gazebo for entertaining! Available now. Inquire online!



No Pets Allowed



