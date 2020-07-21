All apartments in Tustin
13362 Epping Way

Location

13362 Epping Way, Tustin, CA 92780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13362 Epping Way · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Security Deposit Required For The End of Cul De Sac Home - No security deposit required for a large multi-family home on the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of Tustin! Beautifully renovated single family home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the main home downstairs. A beautiful separate unit upstairs features one bedroom, one bathroom with a petite kitchen with its own entrance that is ideal for older children, grandparents, or beloved in-laws or a guest place. Entire property was just freshly renovated inside and out. You'll appreciate the open concept chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful Quartz counter-tops, recessed lights throughout and a separately controlled Heat/AC for the upstairs, updated vinyl windows, new flooring and so much more. Outside has an expansive front and back yard landscaped with plentiful fruit trees, grass, and garden beds. In the back you'll find a brand new lighted gazebo for entertaining! Available now. Inquire online!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13362 Epping Way have any available units?
13362 Epping Way has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 13362 Epping Way currently offering any rent specials?
13362 Epping Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13362 Epping Way pet-friendly?
No, 13362 Epping Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13362 Epping Way offer parking?
No, 13362 Epping Way does not offer parking.
Does 13362 Epping Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13362 Epping Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13362 Epping Way have a pool?
No, 13362 Epping Way does not have a pool.
Does 13362 Epping Way have accessible units?
No, 13362 Epping Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13362 Epping Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13362 Epping Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13362 Epping Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13362 Epping Way has units with air conditioning.
