All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 12974 Maxwell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
12974 Maxwell
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

12974 Maxwell

12974 Maxwell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

12974 Maxwell Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Tustin Ranch Home for Lease- (OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY April 20) - Beautiful Tustin Ranch Home for Lease: this is the largest floor plan in the GATED community with many upgrades! This beauty has a quiet interior location on a small cul-de-sac with a FULL DRIVEWAY and large 2-car garage allowing parking for 4 cars. Four spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room and office. Beautiful hand scraped, walnut hardwood floors throughout, Plantation shutters, Fresh, neutral paint throughout. Manicured backyard with patio for entertaining. Association pool, spa and BBQ. Great schools, park and tennis courts nearby.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2163619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12974 Maxwell have any available units?
12974 Maxwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12974 Maxwell have?
Some of 12974 Maxwell's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12974 Maxwell currently offering any rent specials?
12974 Maxwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12974 Maxwell pet-friendly?
No, 12974 Maxwell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12974 Maxwell offer parking?
Yes, 12974 Maxwell offers parking.
Does 12974 Maxwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12974 Maxwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12974 Maxwell have a pool?
Yes, 12974 Maxwell has a pool.
Does 12974 Maxwell have accessible units?
No, 12974 Maxwell does not have accessible units.
Does 12974 Maxwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 12974 Maxwell does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles