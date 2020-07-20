12974 Maxwell

Amenities

Tustin Ranch Home for Lease- (OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY April 20) - Beautiful Tustin Ranch Home for Lease: this is the largest floor plan in the GATED community with many upgrades! This beauty has a quiet interior location on a small cul-de-sac with a FULL DRIVEWAY and large 2-car garage allowing parking for 4 cars. Four spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room and office. Beautiful hand scraped, walnut hardwood floors throughout, Plantation shutters, Fresh, neutral paint throughout. Manicured backyard with patio for entertaining. Association pool, spa and BBQ. Great schools, park and tennis courts nearby.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2163619)