Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

12686 Homestead

12686 Homestead · No Longer Available
Location

12686 Homestead, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the highly desired gated community of Ventana, this 2 bedroom 2 full bath home is an upper corner carriage unit that sits over your own garage with a large balcony overlooking the community. This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, plantation shutters and boasts a warm fireplace in the living room. The spacious master suite has dual sinks, two closets, travertine tiles in the bathroom with a Roman tub and another balcony! The kitchen is bright with natural light, but also has recessed lighting throughout. Includes refrigerator and stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave, dual stove/oven as well as a washer and dryer in the indoor laundry room. Plenty of storage and shelving available in the 2-car garage. Amenities Include: Community Pool, Playground, Spa & Tennis Court. Close proximity to Tustin/Irvine Market Place, Tustin Ranch Golf Club, and award winning schools in the Tustin Unified School District. Pet is okay with an additional deposit, but must submit age and breed for approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12686 Homestead have any available units?
12686 Homestead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12686 Homestead have?
Some of 12686 Homestead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12686 Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
12686 Homestead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12686 Homestead pet-friendly?
Yes, 12686 Homestead is pet friendly.
Does 12686 Homestead offer parking?
Yes, 12686 Homestead offers parking.
Does 12686 Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12686 Homestead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12686 Homestead have a pool?
Yes, 12686 Homestead has a pool.
Does 12686 Homestead have accessible units?
No, 12686 Homestead does not have accessible units.
Does 12686 Homestead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12686 Homestead has units with dishwashers.
