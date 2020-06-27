12686 Homestead

Amenities

Located in the highly desired gated community of Ventana, this 2 bedroom 2 full bath home is an upper corner carriage unit that sits over your own garage with a large balcony overlooking the community. This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, plantation shutters and boasts a warm fireplace in the living room. The spacious master suite has dual sinks, two closets, travertine tiles in the bathroom with a Roman tub and another balcony! The kitchen is bright with natural light, but also has recessed lighting throughout. Includes refrigerator and stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave, dual stove/oven as well as a washer and dryer in the indoor laundry room. Plenty of storage and shelving available in the 2-car garage. Amenities Include: Community Pool, Playground, Spa & Tennis Court. Close proximity to Tustin/Irvine Market Place, Tustin Ranch Golf Club, and award winning schools in the Tustin Unified School District. Pet is okay with an additional deposit, but must submit age and breed for approval.