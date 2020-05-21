All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

12681 NICKLAUS LANE

12681 Nicklaus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12681 Nicklaus Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Tustin Del Verde: 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-Level Townhouse - Tustin Del Verde: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Tri-Level Townhouse With Family Room, Den With Wood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen With Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Shutters, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Roman Tub, Dual Sinks, Laundry Hook-Ups, Balcony, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Community Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Near Tustin Sports Park, Schools, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, And Tustin Market Center. HUD NO (Located In Tustin On The Border Of Tustin And Irvine)

www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com / (714) 840-1700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12681 NICKLAUS LANE have any available units?
12681 NICKLAUS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12681 NICKLAUS LANE have?
Some of 12681 NICKLAUS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12681 NICKLAUS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12681 NICKLAUS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12681 NICKLAUS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12681 NICKLAUS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12681 NICKLAUS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12681 NICKLAUS LANE offers parking.
Does 12681 NICKLAUS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12681 NICKLAUS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12681 NICKLAUS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12681 NICKLAUS LANE has a pool.
Does 12681 NICKLAUS LANE have accessible units?
No, 12681 NICKLAUS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12681 NICKLAUS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12681 NICKLAUS LANE has units with dishwashers.
