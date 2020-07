12631 DORAL

Amenities

RESIDENCE PLAN "D" 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. THIS UNIT HAS A SOUGHT AFTER AND HIGHLY DESIRABLE REAR YARD WITH WOOD PATIO THAT HAS AMAZING PRIVACY.THIS HOME HAS A CORNER LOT AND HAS WALLS OF WINDOWS THAT WELCOMES BEAUTIFUL NATURAL LIGHT AND IT FEELS LIKE A SINGLE DETACHED HOME WITHOUT THE PRICE. PLUS IT IS ENHANCED BY SUPERB AMENITIES THAT FEEL LIKE A RESORT, TOO MANY TO MENTION. THE GOURMET KITCHEN INCLUDES STAINLESS APPLIANCES BY SAMSUNG AND MAYTAG. THE MASTER SUITE HAS DUAL SINKS WITH MOEN CHROME FAUCETS, PLUS OE WALK-IN-CLOSET WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER AND ANOTHER SEPARATE CLOSET WITH MIRROR DOORS AND CEILING FAN. THE COMMUNITY OF VENTANA IS A GATED COMMUNITY AND IS NEAR TUSTIN RANCH GOLF COURCE AND MAGNIFICENT SCHOOLS LIKE BECKMAN HIGH, PIONEER MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND LADERA ELEMENTARY. GARAGE, 2 ATTACHED WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER. COME AND GRAB THIS HOME BEFORE IT IS GONE TODAY!