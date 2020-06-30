Rent Calculator
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2160 W 236th Place
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2160 W 236th Place
2160 West 236th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Torrance
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2160 West 236th Place, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 2 story, 4 bedrooms 3 baths single family residence located in quiet Torrance school district for lease. No pets allowed and no smoking allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2160 W 236th Place have any available units?
2160 W 236th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 2160 W 236th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2160 W 236th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 W 236th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2160 W 236th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 2160 W 236th Place offer parking?
No, 2160 W 236th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2160 W 236th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 W 236th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 W 236th Place have a pool?
No, 2160 W 236th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2160 W 236th Place have accessible units?
No, 2160 W 236th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 W 236th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 W 236th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 W 236th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 W 236th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
