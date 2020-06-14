Apartment List
CA
topanga
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

338 Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Topanga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3250 sqft
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3320 sqft
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.

1 of 16

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Calabasas Hills
1 Unit Available
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
1931 sqft
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22674 WATERBURY
22674 Waterbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
2600 sqft
Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.

1 of 16

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4428 Morro Drive
4428 Morro Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1803 sqft
WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets
Results within 5 miles of Topanga
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
19 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,661
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,004
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Encino
6 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,616
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
46 Units Available
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
46 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,405
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Canoga Park
15 Units Available
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
36 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,036
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Encino
3 Units Available
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5 Units Available
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NMS Warner Center offers unique loft-style and two and three bedroom apartment homes in Canoga Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Reseda
5 Units Available
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Topanga, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Topanga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

