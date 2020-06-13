Apartment List
/
CA
/
topanga
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3250 sqft
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.

1 of 16

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Calabasas Highlands
1 Unit Available
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Calabasas Hills
1 Unit Available
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
1931 sqft
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4634 Esparto Street
4634 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3539 sqft
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22943 Cass Avenue
22943 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1848 sqft
Tranquil location in the most sought after neighborhood of Woodland hills - South of the Bulevard Recently updated, this 3BR and 2.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
223 Giardino Way
223 Giardino Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2109 sqft
JUST 5 BLOCKS FROM BEACH! SERENE & TRANQUIL SETTING ON QUIET AND PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC OFF TRAMONTO. LIGHT AND BRIGHT 3+3.75, PLUS DEN/OFFICE OR GUEST'S ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN W/HIGH QUALITY APPLIANCES& BREAKFAST AREA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.

1 of 16

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4428 Morro Drive
4428 Morro Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1803 sqft
WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets
Results within 5 miles of Topanga
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Winnetka
5 Units Available
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,415
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,019
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Encino
3 Units Available
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Reseda
6 Units Available
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
19 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,661
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
21 Units Available
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Encino
5 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Topanga, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Topanga renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Topanga 3 BedroomsTopanga Apartments with BalconyTopanga Apartments with Garage
Topanga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTopanga Apartments with ParkingTopanga Apartments with Pool
Topanga Furnished ApartmentsTopanga Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CA
Signal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts