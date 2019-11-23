All apartments in Topanga
3916 CASTLEROCK Road

3916 Castlerock Road · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Castlerock Road, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Price Reduced! Presenting this Sunset Mesa coastal home with Fantastic Ocean Views in Malibu. Situated on an expansive corner lot, this updated one-story 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is turn-key with brand new carpet throughout. Featuring a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and stylish hexagon backsplash. Gorgeously remodeled bathrooms are complete with contemporary vanities and chic features like white herringbone tile. The living room, complete with a marble fireplace, boasts natural light and ocean vistas from picturesque windows and sliding glass doors. The backyard features a charming courtyard and plenty of grass perfect for entertaining. Malibu School District, minutes from the Getty Villa, Palisades Village, Santa Monica and the beach! Don't miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road have any available units?
3916 CASTLEROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road have?
Some of 3916 CASTLEROCK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 CASTLEROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3916 CASTLEROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 CASTLEROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 3916 CASTLEROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road offer parking?
Yes, 3916 CASTLEROCK Road offers parking.
Does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 CASTLEROCK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road have a pool?
No, 3916 CASTLEROCK Road does not have a pool.
Does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 3916 CASTLEROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 CASTLEROCK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 CASTLEROCK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 CASTLEROCK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
