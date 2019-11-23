3916 CASTLEROCK Road

Amenities

Price Reduced! Presenting this Sunset Mesa coastal home with Fantastic Ocean Views in Malibu. Situated on an expansive corner lot, this updated one-story 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is turn-key with brand new carpet throughout. Featuring a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and stylish hexagon backsplash. Gorgeously remodeled bathrooms are complete with contemporary vanities and chic features like white herringbone tile. The living room, complete with a marble fireplace, boasts natural light and ocean vistas from picturesque windows and sliding glass doors. The backyard features a charming courtyard and plenty of grass perfect for entertaining. Malibu School District, minutes from the Getty Villa, Palisades Village, Santa Monica and the beach! Don't miss this opportunity.