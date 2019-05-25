All apartments in Topanga
3818 SEAHORN Drive

3818 Seahorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3818 Seahorn Drive, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Coastal living at its best with indoor/outdoor living to enjoy ocean and mountain views from the upstairs sun-filled living room and a very private resort-style backyard with a saltwater pool/spa. The main level of this home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and dining room. The garage contains washer/dryer hookups, a bonus room and room for one small car. Up to two cars can park in the driveway. This home offers endless summer fun by the beach and is near The Getty Villa, beaches, Palisades Village, Santa Monica, Malibu, and is in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. Landlord pays for gardener and pool services. No pets. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 SEAHORN Drive have any available units?
3818 SEAHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 3818 SEAHORN Drive have?
Some of 3818 SEAHORN Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 SEAHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3818 SEAHORN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 SEAHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3818 SEAHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 3818 SEAHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3818 SEAHORN Drive offers parking.
Does 3818 SEAHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 SEAHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 SEAHORN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3818 SEAHORN Drive has a pool.
Does 3818 SEAHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3818 SEAHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 SEAHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 SEAHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 SEAHORN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 SEAHORN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
