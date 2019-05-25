3818 SEAHORN Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Coastal living at its best with indoor/outdoor living to enjoy ocean and mountain views from the upstairs sun-filled living room and a very private resort-style backyard with a saltwater pool/spa. The main level of this home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and dining room. The garage contains washer/dryer hookups, a bonus room and room for one small car. Up to two cars can park in the driveway. This home offers endless summer fun by the beach and is near The Getty Villa, beaches, Palisades Village, Santa Monica, Malibu, and is in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. Landlord pays for gardener and pool services. No pets. Available for immediate move-in.