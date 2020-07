3436 CLOUDCROFT Drive.

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, CONTEMPORARY, SMART HOME IN A PRIVATE & PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD ADJACENT WITH PACIFIC PALISADES & SANTA MONICA 3 MIN OFF PCH THIS PLEASANT OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME HAS A LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM WITH HIGH CELLING WHICH OPENS TO THE BEAUTIFUL GARDEN WITH FIRE TABLE AND OUTDOOR HEAT LAMP, ICE BOX WITH BARBECUE PING PONG TABLE AMAZING GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP WHICH OPENS TO A PEACEFUL OUTDOOR PATIO WITH HIGH END APPLIANCES. 3 BED ROOM DOWN STAIRS ONE BIG BEDROOM UPSTAIRS WITH BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEW MASTER BEDROOM WITH JAPANESE TOILET AND CEDAR SOAKING TUB, HEATED FLOOR AND HEATED TOWEL RACK. MOST OF THE ROOM IN THIS HOUSE OPENS TO A RELAXING PATIO. TV IN EVERY ROOM FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM SOUND SYSTEM CAMERA SYSTEM PROTECTED BY ADT, GREAT SCHOOL SYSTEM, CLOSE TO SHOP, RESTURANTS, BEACH AND ALL YOU NEED TO SPEND YOUR TIME TO RELAX AND ENJOY WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.