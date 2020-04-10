All apartments in Topanga
22139 ALTA Drive

22139 Alta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22139 Alta Dr, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A sanctuary of calm at the top of the world with breathtaking views of the Topanga Canyon mountainscape. Come enjoy the sunsets from your private deck and watch the wildlife go by from this secluded home close to many treasured hiking trails. 2 Bed 2 Bath with high ceilings in the main living space, breakfast bar off of chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a double oven and induction cooktop. Central heat and air, its own indoor washer and dryer, most utilities are included except for propane (which is only needed for water heater, clothes dryer and fireplace). Wood and tile flooring throughout, flat screen TV included, and can be rented furnished for an additional cost. Close proximity to freeways, grocery stores and all of the urban conveniences while feeling worlds away and surrounded by nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22139 ALTA Drive have any available units?
22139 ALTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 22139 ALTA Drive have?
Some of 22139 ALTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22139 ALTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22139 ALTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22139 ALTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22139 ALTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 22139 ALTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22139 ALTA Drive offers parking.
Does 22139 ALTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22139 ALTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22139 ALTA Drive have a pool?
No, 22139 ALTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22139 ALTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 22139 ALTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22139 ALTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22139 ALTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22139 ALTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22139 ALTA Drive has units with air conditioning.
