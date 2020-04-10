22139 ALTA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A sanctuary of calm at the top of the world with breathtaking views of the Topanga Canyon mountainscape. Come enjoy the sunsets from your private deck and watch the wildlife go by from this secluded home close to many treasured hiking trails. 2 Bed 2 Bath with high ceilings in the main living space, breakfast bar off of chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a double oven and induction cooktop. Central heat and air, its own indoor washer and dryer, most utilities are included except for propane (which is only needed for water heater, clothes dryer and fireplace). Wood and tile flooring throughout, flat screen TV included, and can be rented furnished for an additional cost. Close proximity to freeways, grocery stores and all of the urban conveniences while feeling worlds away and surrounded by nature.