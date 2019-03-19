All apartments in Topanga
21323 CHAGALL Road

21323 Chagall Road · No Longer Available
Location

21323 Chagall Road, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
Come enjoy the Topanga life in this pretty, well-maintained 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in the lovely Viewridge neighborhood. The home features two generous living areas, with the kitchen conveniently located for easy access to both. The spacious living room with fireplace opens onto a patio and green lawn in the wraparound, fenced backyard. Huge bonus/media room opens to its own side patio and garden. The master bedroom is tucked away at the end of the hall. Close to valley shopping and entertainment and a short, scenic cruise through the canyon will take you to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21323 CHAGALL Road have any available units?
21323 CHAGALL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21323 CHAGALL Road have?
Some of 21323 CHAGALL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21323 CHAGALL Road currently offering any rent specials?
21323 CHAGALL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21323 CHAGALL Road pet-friendly?
No, 21323 CHAGALL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21323 CHAGALL Road offer parking?
Yes, 21323 CHAGALL Road offers parking.
Does 21323 CHAGALL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21323 CHAGALL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21323 CHAGALL Road have a pool?
No, 21323 CHAGALL Road does not have a pool.
Does 21323 CHAGALL Road have accessible units?
No, 21323 CHAGALL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21323 CHAGALL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21323 CHAGALL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21323 CHAGALL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21323 CHAGALL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
