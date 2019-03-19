21323 CHAGALL Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Come enjoy the Topanga life in this pretty, well-maintained 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in the lovely Viewridge neighborhood. The home features two generous living areas, with the kitchen conveniently located for easy access to both. The spacious living room with fireplace opens onto a patio and green lawn in the wraparound, fenced backyard. Huge bonus/media room opens to its own side patio and garden. The master bedroom is tucked away at the end of the hall. Close to valley shopping and entertainment and a short, scenic cruise through the canyon will take you to the beach.