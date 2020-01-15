All apartments in Topanga
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

21259 Entrada Rd

21259 Entrada Road · No Longer Available
Location

21259 Entrada Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
basketball court
tennis court
fire pit
Contemporary living at it’s finest in beautiful Topanga Canyon. Three bedroom, two bathroom open plan, light-filled single story architectural home.
This fully remodeled, gated home is influenced by LA case-study houses of the early 20th century and is custom-designed with many eco-friendly features. Wood locally sourced from Idyllwild and concrete complement each other to make this space highly functional whilst retaining a warm, cozy feel. The living room, framed by a wall of windows is open to the dining area thoughtfully situated next to the large galley style kitchen, a chef’s dream! Enjoy a Sub Zero fridge and Gaggenau appliances with built-ins including coffee maker, warming drawer, weighing scales that help make meal preparation seamless. An office with walls of shelving is situated this end of the house. Leading off the hallway you will find the master bedroom with spacious en suite bathroom with double showers. Two further bedrooms share a bathroom with bath/shower. Other notable features include two garden cabins that add a further guest bedroom and bathroom, in-floor heating system, a solar hot water heater, rainwater harvesting. Your outdoor space comprises a large flat lawn, entertaining/dining table patio with fire pit, further patios adorn different areas of the property, native and Mediterranean plantings, basketball area and tennis wall. The property is adjacent to Topanga State Park with miles of trails, close to beaches and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21259 Entrada Rd have any available units?
21259 Entrada Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21259 Entrada Rd have?
Some of 21259 Entrada Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21259 Entrada Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21259 Entrada Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21259 Entrada Rd pet-friendly?
No, 21259 Entrada Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21259 Entrada Rd offer parking?
No, 21259 Entrada Rd does not offer parking.
Does 21259 Entrada Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21259 Entrada Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21259 Entrada Rd have a pool?
No, 21259 Entrada Rd does not have a pool.
Does 21259 Entrada Rd have accessible units?
No, 21259 Entrada Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21259 Entrada Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21259 Entrada Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 21259 Entrada Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21259 Entrada Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

