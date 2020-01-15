21259 Entrada Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated basketball court tennis court fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit tennis court

Contemporary living at it’s finest in beautiful Topanga Canyon. Three bedroom, two bathroom open plan, light-filled single story architectural home.

This fully remodeled, gated home is influenced by LA case-study houses of the early 20th century and is custom-designed with many eco-friendly features. Wood locally sourced from Idyllwild and concrete complement each other to make this space highly functional whilst retaining a warm, cozy feel. The living room, framed by a wall of windows is open to the dining area thoughtfully situated next to the large galley style kitchen, a chef’s dream! Enjoy a Sub Zero fridge and Gaggenau appliances with built-ins including coffee maker, warming drawer, weighing scales that help make meal preparation seamless. An office with walls of shelving is situated this end of the house. Leading off the hallway you will find the master bedroom with spacious en suite bathroom with double showers. Two further bedrooms share a bathroom with bath/shower. Other notable features include two garden cabins that add a further guest bedroom and bathroom, in-floor heating system, a solar hot water heater, rainwater harvesting. Your outdoor space comprises a large flat lawn, entertaining/dining table patio with fire pit, further patios adorn different areas of the property, native and Mediterranean plantings, basketball area and tennis wall. The property is adjacent to Topanga State Park with miles of trails, close to beaches and schools.