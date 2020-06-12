/
3 bedroom apartments
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
93 Lyford Dr
93 Lyford Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2081 sqft
VIDEO- Chic Tiburon 3bd/2ba Stunner - VIEWS- FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ07TVO3y7A&feature=youtu.
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
710 Hilary Drive
710 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1888 sqft
Charming 3BR/2BA in prime Tiburon location. Upgraded kitchen, new paint and carpet. Lovely garden setting and level back yard for barbeques and outdoor living. Wood burning stove and fireplace. Hardwood floors, skylights and wood beam ceilings.
100 Rolling Hills Road
100 Rolling Hills Road, Tiburon, CA
One of Tiburon's finest locations, situated on 1+ acres with sweeping views of San Francisco, the bay, Belvedere lagoon and across Sausalito to Mount Tamalpais. Private single level ranch home with 4 bedrooms, large library and 3.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Strawberry
101 Barbarree Way
101 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,800
1500 sqft
Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community.
350 Robin Dr
350 Robin Drive, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,985
1853 sqft
Expansive Bay Views from Central Marin Luxury Community - Looking for luxury! Stunning new apts now ready in sunny central Marin w/ access to the TIBURON school district.
Scott Valley - Alto
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.
253 Trinidad Drive
253 Trinidad Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 253 Trinidad Drive in Marin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
South Beach
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,807
1479 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Northern Waterfront
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,561
1368 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,645
2022 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
South Beach
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,891
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,601
1108 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
South Beach
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,030
1711 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
Marina District
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,095
1104 sqft
Colonial-style complex with Golden Gate views, close to restaurants, shops and bars in San Francisco's desirable Marina District. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerators and dishwashers. Lobby, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Nob Hill
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,588
1590 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Nob Hill
840 California St
840 California St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,795
990 sqft
Spacious floor plans with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly community located a short distance away from Union Square and Chinatown. On-site laundry.
