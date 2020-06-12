/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
202 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
13 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Strawberry
25 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2372 Vista Del Mar Lane
2372 Vista Del Mar, Marin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Enjoy your new home in Tiburon-By-The-Bay in this sweet 2 bedroom / 2 full bath, 2 story townhouse with unsurpassed views of City of San Francisco, the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island and the Lyford Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Beach
28 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Beach
28 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Civic Center
56 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,918
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Presidio National Park
15 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,960
1200 sqft
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Larkspur
27 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
South Beach
126 Units Available
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1089 sqft
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Beach
40 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,285
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Nob Hill
11 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,094
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
1038 sqft
Classic-style San Francisco apartment located near Japanville. All units have dishwasher, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Playground on-site, garage parking available with car charging. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
South Beach
95 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,976
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,979
1294 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Lower Pacific Heights
54 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,362
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Beach
18 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,253
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
