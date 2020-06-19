561 Silverado Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood. Beautiful remodel completed in 2006. Convenient access to bike path and Blackie’s Pasture. Located in the award winning Reed Union School District and offers fantastic proximity to local school bus stop (Del Mar, Bel Aire, and Reed Elementary). Looking to get away for the summer? This home makes a perfect vacation getaway!



This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts a wonderful open floor plan that gets drenched with light. The home offers numerous high end amenities, including solar energy and radiant heat. 561 Silverado sits perched on a hillside providing majestic views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tam and incredible sunsets. Nice level yard great for BBQs and entertaining guests.



Gorgeous private master bedroom with ensuite master bath, walk in closet as well as its own balcony. An office space sits just outside the master bedroom. The second bedroom also features an en suite bath.



The main level features a gourmet kitchen with limestone counters and top of the line appliances including all stainless, commercial grade gas burner cooktop with downdraft hood, double oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. You’ll also enjoy a walk-in pantry and built in china cabinet. The kitchen includes a separate dining area and counter bar.



Adjacent to the kitchen sits a spacious formal living room with fireplace and dining room surrounded by floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen and living room area are open to both patios and fenced in backyard.



Two car garage. Yard care included.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng. Tagalog.



Rental Zebra

khristine@rentalzebra.com

888-851-6583

www.rentalzebra.com



(RLNE5700970)