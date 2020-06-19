All apartments in Tiburon
Find more places like 561 Silverado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tiburon, CA
/
561 Silverado Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

561 Silverado Drive

561 Silverado Drive · (888) 851-6583 ext. 17
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tiburon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA 94920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 561 Silverado Drive · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood. Beautiful remodel completed in 2006. Convenient access to bike path and Blackie’s Pasture. Located in the award winning Reed Union School District and offers fantastic proximity to local school bus stop (Del Mar, Bel Aire, and Reed Elementary). Looking to get away for the summer? This home makes a perfect vacation getaway!

This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts a wonderful open floor plan that gets drenched with light. The home offers numerous high end amenities, including solar energy and radiant heat. 561 Silverado sits perched on a hillside providing majestic views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tam and incredible sunsets. Nice level yard great for BBQs and entertaining guests.

Gorgeous private master bedroom with ensuite master bath, walk in closet as well as its own balcony. An office space sits just outside the master bedroom. The second bedroom also features an en suite bath.

The main level features a gourmet kitchen with limestone counters and top of the line appliances including all stainless, commercial grade gas burner cooktop with downdraft hood, double oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. You’ll also enjoy a walk-in pantry and built in china cabinet. The kitchen includes a separate dining area and counter bar.

Adjacent to the kitchen sits a spacious formal living room with fireplace and dining room surrounded by floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen and living room area are open to both patios and fenced in backyard.

Two car garage. Yard care included.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng. Tagalog.

Rental Zebra
khristine@rentalzebra.com
888-851-6583
www.rentalzebra.com

(RLNE5700970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Silverado Drive have any available units?
561 Silverado Drive has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 561 Silverado Drive have?
Some of 561 Silverado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Silverado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
561 Silverado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Silverado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Silverado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 561 Silverado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 561 Silverado Drive does offer parking.
Does 561 Silverado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Silverado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Silverado Drive have a pool?
No, 561 Silverado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 561 Silverado Drive have accessible units?
No, 561 Silverado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Silverado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Silverado Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Silverado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Silverado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 561 Silverado Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way
Tiburon, CA 94920

Similar Pages

Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms
Tiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Parking
Tiburon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA
Kentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity