All apartments in Tiburon
Find more places like 22 Redhill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tiburon, CA
/
22 Redhill Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

22 Redhill Circle

22 Red Hill Cir · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tiburon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA 94920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 Redhill Circle · Avail. now

$5,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Tiburon View Condo - Preview a custom video walkthrough of this home here: https://youtu.be/CBgNjpdGJ-U

(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)

2bd/2ba Condo located on sunny Red Hill Circle boasts over 1600 sq. ft of living space with views of Mt. Tam, Tiburon hills, and Sausalito yacht harbors from every room. Minutes to downtown Tiburon's renown restaurants, shops and cafes, Tiburon Ferry and Hwy 101.

Condo features an open concept floor plan with hardwood floors and tall ceilings throughout. Updated kitchen offers SS appliances, wood cabinets. and pass through to dining room. Sunken living room features fireplace, tall ceilings and deck access with panoramic views.

Large master bed room includes fireplace, glass slider to a private deck, walk in closet, en suite bath with jacuzzi tub, separate glass enclosed shower and double sinks/vanity. Guest bedroom offers views of Tiburon hills, closet with built in shelving unit.

Fresh Paint
New Carpet

Also included: W/D, 1 car garage + 1 off street parking.

If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text Michael Kass at 415-915-7085.

CURRENT COVID-19 + SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE: The team at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via FaceTime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties. View our latest COVID policies HERE: https://www.foundationhomes.com/covid19-update/

PET POLICY: Sorry, No Pets. Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Admin fee applies for Assistive animals. Individual terms may vary based on property and management options; pls inquire.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: https://properties.foundationhomes.com/coming-soon———<

Foundation Homes: Performance Built Property Management for Results Driven Investors.

Listed By:
Michael Kass, Agent/Property Manager
Foundation Homes Property Management
Leasing ~ Management ~ Sales ~ Investments

****AUTOMATED SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:*****

Please use the following link to view available times and request an appointment 24/7 online:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/foundationrentalsandrelocationinc

-OR-

(415) 4841940 - Automated Schedule Request Hotline - 24/7
(415) 507-9600 - New Landlord & Relocation Inquiries

Need to talk to us? Please call (415) 507-9600 ext 8 for our awesome receptionists. Please call during normal business hours M-F for fastest response!

Application Criteria / APPLY NOW:
https://www.foundationhomes.com/tenants/apply-now/

Tenant Rental Assistance packages also offered for VIP service. Pls inquire if you'd like priority assistance from our dedicated leasing team: https://www.foundationhomes.com/tenants/#relocation-services

AGENTS/BROKERS: If listed on MLS, please consult agent instructions for showing/application instructions. Cooperating compensation varies by listing and is offered only as published on MLS listings, thanks for understanding. Our agency will handle all applications, credit reports, and lease paperwork.

PROSPECTIVE RESIDENTS: Tired of management companies that don't call you back? When renting a home professionally managed by Foundation Homes, you'll enjoy a convenient online resident portal, easy rental payment options with 24/7 emergency response and a friendly staff. We sponsor monthly exclusive resident activities + curated giveaways. We have programs to help get your qualified 4-legged family members approved by landlords in our program. We have a concierge utility set up service. We also have a Buyers Program if your ultimate goal is to buy a home. Plus, we call you back. How great is that?

LANDLORDS: If you’re still trying to DIY manage your property, we’re in a rapidly changing legislative environment filled with risk for California Landlords. Don’t undervalue your asset with discount or DIY property management that can cost you money, lose you a great tenant, and get you into legal trouble quickly. We're performance built and results driven and can help protect your asset in a changing market. Contact our office today to learn how we can help you: (415) 507-9600 ext 1.

OUR MISSION: We help results-driven landlords navigate a changing market by renting properties faster, and for more money, while protecting and improving asset performance so you can forget about the complications of owning rental properties in California and focus on what’s really important: living your best life and making YOUR biggest contribution to the world.

OUR COMMUNITY: A portion of every transaction goes to our co-founders' new non-profit, the LifeBoost Charitable Fund, opening later this year. Additional philanthropic beneficiaries of Foundation Homes are Marin Foster Care Association, Cleaning4Kids.org, Marin Humane Society, Adopt-a-Family, Sparkle Foundation...and many more!

This property is offered for lease ONLY by Foundation Homes. Please look carefully at all email addresses and phone area codes.

If you feel that you are not dealing directly with us or a member of our staff, please call us immediately at our published phone number and we will be happy to verify you are dealing with the correct person who represents this property.

If there are terms or requirements that are mission critical to you in renting this property, you are responsible for verifying before leasing the property. The Landlord is only responsible for the terms in the lease. Sometimes popular syndication sites publish inaccurate rental info without our knowledge. We're responsible for ads on our website only; we can't offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer! Be safe. Be well.

www.FoundationHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3139429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Redhill Circle have any available units?
22 Redhill Circle has a unit available for $5,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Redhill Circle have?
Some of 22 Redhill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Redhill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22 Redhill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Redhill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22 Redhill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tiburon.
Does 22 Redhill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22 Redhill Circle does offer parking.
Does 22 Redhill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Redhill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Redhill Circle have a pool?
No, 22 Redhill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22 Redhill Circle have accessible units?
No, 22 Redhill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Redhill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Redhill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Redhill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Redhill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Redhill Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way
Tiburon, CA 94920

Similar Pages

Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms
Tiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Parking
Tiburon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA
Kentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity