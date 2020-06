Amenities

hardwood floors carport fireplace

One of Tiburon's finest locations, situated on 1+ acres with sweeping views of San Francisco, the bay, Belvedere lagoon and across Sausalito to Mount Tamalpais. Private single level ranch home with 4 bedrooms, large library and 3.5 bathrooms. Large scale livings areas. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. Expansive grounds with new lawn and mature landscaping. 2 car carport with off street parking for 10+ cars.