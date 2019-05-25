All apartments in Temple City
Location

5559 Ryland Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact Peter at 626-241-7654 for appointments. Ready to move in: June 1, 2019. ARCADIA SCHOOL DISTRICT. This charming house has a lot to offer. Newly renovated home sits in the famous quite and serene Temple City neighborhood. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home offers a great floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious open Kitchen with lots of Counter space and Dining Area. Attached 2-car Garage. Separate Shed for Storage. Walking distance to Live Oak Park. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Award winning Arcadia School District! .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5559 Ryland Avenue have any available units?
5559 Ryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
Is 5559 Ryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5559 Ryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5559 Ryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5559 Ryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5559 Ryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5559 Ryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5559 Ryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5559 Ryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5559 Ryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5559 Ryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5559 Ryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5559 Ryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5559 Ryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5559 Ryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5559 Ryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5559 Ryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
