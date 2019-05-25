5559 Ryland Avenue

Amenities

Contact Peter at 626-241-7654 for appointments. Ready to move in: June 1, 2019. ARCADIA SCHOOL DISTRICT. This charming house has a lot to offer. Newly renovated home sits in the famous quite and serene Temple City neighborhood. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home offers a great floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious open Kitchen with lots of Counter space and Dining Area. Attached 2-car Garage. Separate Shed for Storage. Walking distance to Live Oak Park. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Award winning Arcadia School District! .