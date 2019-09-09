All apartments in Temple City
4963 Sereno Dr

4963 Sereno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4963 Sereno Drive, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: for Rent in Temple City, CA
*****LOOKING FOR 1 OR 2 FEMALE WORKING PROFESSIONALS WITH FULL TIME JOBS.*****

PRIVATE ENTRY FROM THE FRONT & SIDE OF THE HOUSE.

1 bedroom
1 bathroom
1 living room
1 kitchen (furnished with refrigerator, stove, exhaust fan, garbage disposal & drinking water reverse osmosis water filtration system under the sink)
Split type A/C & heater, laminate floors throughout the house, and kitchen cabinets with soft closing drawers and granite counter tops
Your own front and side entrances
Rent includes: gas, electric, water, trash & gardener
Cable & Internet hook up ready
600 square feet
$1,400 per month
$2,800 security deposit
$30 nonrefundable fee per person for credit and background check
One year lease or more
Must have a good credit score & NO CRIMINAL RECORDS
Must have full time job (income)
Must provide current pay-stubs and bank statements
No pets, no drugs, no smoking & no alcohol; no Section 8
Can walk to Rosemead Park, restaurants, KMART, shopping, library, banks & City Hall
4.1 miles to Arcadia Mall, safe and quiet neighborhood in Southern California
Nearby cities: Arcadia, El Monte, Pasadena, Altadena, Duarte, Monrovia, Rosemead, San Gabriel, Alhambra, Montebello, Baldwin Park, La Puente, Azusa, West Covina, Covina, Walnut, Pomona, Claremont, San Dimas, Glendora, Whittier, Downey, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Marino, Sierra Madre & Monterey Park.

Please call or text: Michelle (626) 607-8923

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4963 Sereno Dr have any available units?
4963 Sereno Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 4963 Sereno Dr have?
Some of 4963 Sereno Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4963 Sereno Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4963 Sereno Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4963 Sereno Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4963 Sereno Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 4963 Sereno Dr offer parking?
No, 4963 Sereno Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4963 Sereno Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4963 Sereno Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4963 Sereno Dr have a pool?
No, 4963 Sereno Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4963 Sereno Dr have accessible units?
No, 4963 Sereno Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4963 Sereno Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4963 Sereno Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4963 Sereno Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4963 Sereno Dr has units with air conditioning.
