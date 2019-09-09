4963 Sereno Dr

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: for Rent in Temple City, CA
*****LOOKING FOR 1 OR 2 FEMALE WORKING PROFESSIONALS WITH FULL TIME JOBS.*****
PRIVATE ENTRY FROM THE FRONT & SIDE OF THE HOUSE.
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
1 living room
1 kitchen (furnished with refrigerator, stove, exhaust fan, garbage disposal & drinking water reverse osmosis water filtration system under the sink)
Split type A/C & heater, laminate floors throughout the house, and kitchen cabinets with soft closing drawers and granite counter tops
Your own front and side entrances
Rent includes: gas, electric, water, trash & gardener
Cable & Internet hook up ready
600 square feet
$1,400 per month
$2,800 security deposit
$30 nonrefundable fee per person for credit and background check
One year lease or more
Must have a good credit score & NO CRIMINAL RECORDS
Must have full time job (income)
Must provide current pay-stubs and bank statements
No pets, no drugs, no smoking & no alcohol; no Section 8
Can walk to Rosemead Park, restaurants, KMART, shopping, library, banks & City Hall
4.1 miles to Arcadia Mall, safe and quiet neighborhood in Southern California
Nearby cities: Arcadia, El Monte, Pasadena, Altadena, Duarte, Monrovia, Rosemead, San Gabriel, Alhambra, Montebello, Baldwin Park, La Puente, Azusa, West Covina, Covina, Walnut, Pomona, Claremont, San Dimas, Glendora, Whittier, Downey, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Marino, Sierra Madre & Monterey Park.
Please call or text: Michelle (626) 607-8923