4963 Sereno Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

*****LOOKING FOR 1 OR 2 FEMALE WORKING PROFESSIONALS WITH FULL TIME JOBS.*****



PRIVATE ENTRY FROM THE FRONT & SIDE OF THE HOUSE.



1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 living room

1 kitchen (furnished with refrigerator, stove, exhaust fan, garbage disposal & drinking water reverse osmosis water filtration system under the sink)

Split type A/C & heater, laminate floors throughout the house, and kitchen cabinets with soft closing drawers and granite counter tops

Your own front and side entrances

Rent includes: gas, electric, water, trash & gardener

Cable & Internet hook up ready

600 square feet

$1,400 per month

$2,800 security deposit

$30 nonrefundable fee per person for credit and background check

One year lease or more

Must have a good credit score & NO CRIMINAL RECORDS

Must have full time job (income)

Must provide current pay-stubs and bank statements

No pets, no drugs, no smoking & no alcohol; no Section 8

Can walk to Rosemead Park, restaurants, KMART, shopping, library, banks & City Hall

4.1 miles to Arcadia Mall, safe and quiet neighborhood in Southern California

Nearby cities: Arcadia, El Monte, Pasadena, Altadena, Duarte, Monrovia, Rosemead, San Gabriel, Alhambra, Montebello, Baldwin Park, La Puente, Azusa, West Covina, Covina, Walnut, Pomona, Claremont, San Dimas, Glendora, Whittier, Downey, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Marino, Sierra Madre & Monterey Park.



Please call or text: Michelle (626) 607-8923