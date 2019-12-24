10021 La Rosa Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Updated Property in a secluded area on a quiet street - FOR QUICKEST RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME BY CLICKING ON THE REQUEST BUTTON



This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath 1542sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:

* 2 car garage

* Home sits behind another home for ultimate privacy --> beautifully landscaped backyard with space to garden

* 3 large bedrooms

* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint

* Central A/C



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet

No Smoking allowed in this property

Small dogs may be accepted upon approval. Remember to provide a photo.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham

Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com

Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL OUR TEAM



TO APPLY:

http://adventmgmt.com



