25446 Foxglove Lane

PHENOMENAL AND EXTRAORDINARY! One Story View Home, located in prestigious gated community of Sycamore Hills. Fall in love with this spacious open floor concept. This home maximizes the natural light which creates a relaxing flow of energy. this home is great for entertaining or simply just living in the lap of luxury. Enjoy the formal dining room, large wine cabinet, with wine refrigerator. Family room has modern cased fireplace from ceiling to the floor. he gourmet kitchen features white quartz countertops, accenting the polished Carrera marble island and complimenting back splash along with the new mocha cabinets. Stainless steel appliances are Energy Star rated. Large master bedroom has it's own private door that leads to the patio, bath/shower and huge walk-in closet. Do you need an office or hobby room? You got it, with doors for privacy. Floors are wood-like tile with carpet in the bedrooms and water softener. Outside is a huge unfinished backyard with covered patio and breathtaking views of the Cleveland National Forest and Lee Canyon. The community offers: leisure pool, lap pool and kiddie play area along with clubhouse and state-of-the-art gym. Sycamore Creek is sprinkled with pocket parks, walking trails and nearby famous Deleo Regional Park, with larger sporting events, dog park and another playground. Close to shopping and commute. Click on the camera icons to see the home and community!