Temescal Valley, CA
25446 Foxglove Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:16 AM

25446 Foxglove Lane

25446 Foxglove Lane · (951) 858-4059
Location

25446 Foxglove Lane, Temescal Valley, CA 92883
Sycamore Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2524 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
PHENOMENAL AND EXTRAORDINARY! One Story View Home, located in prestigious gated community of Sycamore Hills. Fall in love with this spacious open floor concept. This home maximizes the natural light which creates a relaxing flow of energy. this home is great for entertaining or simply just living in the lap of luxury. Enjoy the formal dining room, large wine cabinet, with wine refrigerator. Family room has modern cased fireplace from ceiling to the floor. he gourmet kitchen features white quartz countertops, accenting the polished Carrera marble island and complimenting back splash along with the new mocha cabinets. Stainless steel appliances are Energy Star rated. Large master bedroom has it's own private door that leads to the patio, bath/shower and huge walk-in closet. Do you need an office or hobby room? You got it, with doors for privacy. Floors are wood-like tile with carpet in the bedrooms and water softener. Outside is a huge unfinished backyard with covered patio and breathtaking views of the Cleveland National Forest and Lee Canyon. The community offers: leisure pool, lap pool and kiddie play area along with clubhouse and state-of-the-art gym. Sycamore Creek is sprinkled with pocket parks, walking trails and nearby famous Deleo Regional Park, with larger sporting events, dog park and another playground. Close to shopping and commute. Click on the camera icons to see the home and community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25446 Foxglove Lane have any available units?
25446 Foxglove Lane has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25446 Foxglove Lane have?
Some of 25446 Foxglove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25446 Foxglove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25446 Foxglove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25446 Foxglove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25446 Foxglove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25446 Foxglove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25446 Foxglove Lane does offer parking.
Does 25446 Foxglove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25446 Foxglove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25446 Foxglove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25446 Foxglove Lane has a pool.
Does 25446 Foxglove Lane have accessible units?
No, 25446 Foxglove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25446 Foxglove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25446 Foxglove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25446 Foxglove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25446 Foxglove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
