528 Montford Ave.

VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views!



(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)



SHORT-TERM RENTAL! Elegant Mediterranean style home with outstanding valley views and privacy. Ground up rebuild in 2000. This spacious, furnished-optional 4 bd/3ba boasts over 3,200 square feet and is available for a 6-9 month lease. The modern home offers gracious areas for daily living and grand indoor/outdoor entertaining. Perched atop of a private driveway, the home has a spectacular view of Four Corners. Easy access to hiking and biking trails! Just minutes to downtown Mill Valley, Whole Foods and HWY 101!



Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including gas range, chef's double oven, fridge, dishwasher, wooden cabinets, granite counter tops and two sinks. Living room/dining area features cathedral ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level. Skylights offer a lot of natural light. Sunken family room features gas fireplace. Both the living and family rooms have large windows and glass doors that open up to a sunlit patio with a beautiful garden and a Meyer lemon tree.



Upstairs features sophisticated master suite with gas fireplace, walk-in closet and updated en suite bathroom with double vanity, jacuzzi tub, stand up shower with steam sauna. Wake up to an incredible tree-lined view! Second bedroom on the other wing of the upper level also has an en suite bathroom with a single vanity, radiant heated floors and shower/tub combo. Additional storage room located upstairs. Upper level is carpeted. Two more guest bedrooms downstairs share an updated bathroom equipped with stand up shower.



Backyard is fully fenced in and offers access to trails above the home. Mill Valley is an ideal location just 15 minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore the endless trails of Muir Woods and Mount Tamalpais. Enjoy trendy restaurants like Vasco and Mill Valley Beerworks. Check out a concert at the Sweetwater Music Hall. Award-winning Mill Valley school district!



Also included: 2 car garage, electric car charger, extra large washer and dryer in unit, plenty of storage space, barbecue, landscaping. All furniture is included (and may be removed at tenant's request).



Available: Now for a 6-9 month lease.



If you have any questions about this property, please call or text Heidi Smith at 415-624-8573.



