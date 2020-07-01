Apartment List
7 Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Bear Creek
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Pacific
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,098
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
2938 W Swain Rd
2938 W Swain Rd, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bed 1Bath, LUSD, small pets ok, dwnstairs - Property Id: 276682 Thank you for viewing our ad for this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit located in LUSD Pet rent is $25 per pet KEY FEATURES 2 BED 1 BATH Parking: 1 Carport | Guest parking Pets

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Weston Ranch
4035 Knollwood Court
4035 Knollwood Court, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3000 sqft
A Wonderful Home for a Wonderful Family - Property Id: 59829 Here we have a beautiful 3,000 square foot house available for rent. The property is still like new, inside and out. From the start, it as not been lived in for more than 6 plus years.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Seaport
427 E 7th St
427 East 7th Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
916 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bath Single family House in Stockton 427 E 7th St is close to Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant, Golden Star Café, Mc Kinley Recreation Center, Stockton Flea Market, La Fiesta Supermarket, Edison High School,
Results within 5 miles of Stockton

1 of 51

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1628 Lexington Drive
1628 Lexington Drive, Lodi, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2247 sqft
Beautiful Single-Story Century Meadows Home - 2247 Sq. ft. conveniently located 4 bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms + Office with adjoining bathroom, 3 bathrooms, great room off kitchen with gas fireplace, large formal dining area & eat-in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Stockton

1 of 42

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
891 Lakeside Dr
891 Lakeside, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
891 Lakeside Dr Available 07/15/20 Beautiful River Island single story home with a POOL - Do You Like the calming Effect of Water Features? This house has it all. POOL in the back, Lake and large park in the front.  Single story, three car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stockton, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stockton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

