(Property will be Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!!



*GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM*



*REQUIREMENTS CAN BE FOUND ON THE WEBSITE WHEN YOU GO TO THE APPLY NOW PAGE*



*ALL REQUIREMENTS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED*



(Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath single story 1750sqft home that has it all. Dont miss this homes many nice amenities:

*Separate Living room and Family room

*Bonus Room

*Gas Fire Place

*Formal Dining Area

*Comes with a refrigerator

*Comes with a washer and dryer

*Great back yard storage shed

*2 Car garage

*Gardener is provided

As you can see this has it all and then some. Put this one on the top of your 3 bedroom wish list. Rent is only $1495.00 a month with an $1500 deposit. 9736 Fireglow Lane Stockton 95209. For best results and information please go to our website www.gpspropertymanagement.com Applications are only accepted online at the website.



*Min. 1 Year Lease No month to month



*Must fill out application before you view the interior of the home



*No Pets



*Must meet all minimum requirements and applications must be 100% completed and all documents submitted to be considered for this property



