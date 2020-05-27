All apartments in Stockton
Stockton, CA
9736 Fireglow Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9736 Fireglow Lane

9736 Fireglow Lane · No Longer Available
Stockton
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

9736 Fireglow Lane, Stockton, CA 95209
Sherwood Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(Property will be Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS*

*GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM*

*REQUIREMENTS CAN BE FOUND ON THE WEBSITE WHEN YOU GO TO THE APPLY NOW PAGE*

*ALL REQUIREMENTS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED*

(Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath single story 1750sqft home that has it all. Dont miss this homes many nice amenities:
*Separate Living room and Family room
*Bonus Room
*Gas Fire Place
*Formal Dining Area
*Comes with a refrigerator
*Comes with a washer and dryer
*Great back yard storage shed
*2 Car garage
*Gardener is provided
As you can see this has it all and then some. Put this one on the top of your 3 bedroom wish list. Rent is only $1495.00 a month with an $1500 deposit. 9736 Fireglow Lane Stockton 95209. For best results and information please go to our website www.gpspropertymanagement.com Applications are only accepted online at the website.

*Min. 1 Year Lease No month to month

*Must fill out application before you view the interior of the home

*No Pets

*Must meet all minimum requirements and applications must be 100% completed and all documents submitted to be considered for this property

(RLNE4308197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Fireglow Lane have any available units?
9736 Fireglow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9736 Fireglow Lane have?
Some of 9736 Fireglow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Fireglow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Fireglow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Fireglow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9736 Fireglow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 9736 Fireglow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9736 Fireglow Lane does offer parking.
Does 9736 Fireglow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9736 Fireglow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Fireglow Lane have a pool?
No, 9736 Fireglow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9736 Fireglow Lane have accessible units?
No, 9736 Fireglow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Fireglow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 Fireglow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
