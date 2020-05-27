9736 Fireglow Lane, Stockton, CA 95209 Sherwood Manor
(Property will be Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS*
*GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM*
*REQUIREMENTS CAN BE FOUND ON THE WEBSITE WHEN YOU GO TO THE APPLY NOW PAGE*
*ALL REQUIREMENTS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED*
(Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath single story 1750sqft home that has it all. Dont miss this homes many nice amenities: *Separate Living room and Family room *Bonus Room *Gas Fire Place *Formal Dining Area *Comes with a refrigerator *Comes with a washer and dryer *Great back yard storage shed *2 Car garage *Gardener is provided As you can see this has it all and then some. Put this one on the top of your 3 bedroom wish list. Rent is only $1495.00 a month with an $1500 deposit. 9736 Fireglow Lane Stockton 95209. For best results and information please go to our website www.gpspropertymanagement.com Applications are only accepted online at the website.
*Min. 1 Year Lease No month to month
*Must fill out application before you view the interior of the home
*No Pets
*Must meet all minimum requirements and applications must be 100% completed and all documents submitted to be considered for this property
(RLNE4308197)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
